France To Send Light Tanks, Armoured Cars To Ukraine To Fight Russia

Ukraine and France agree on the need to increase collective pressure on Russia

France on Monday announced dozens more light tanks and armoured vehicles for Ukraine's army, together with training for the soldiers using them.

In their joint statement, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called for fresh sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with tens of armoured vehicles and light tanks including AMX-10RC," said the statement.

Paris would also focus its efforts "in supporting Ukraine's air defence capacities in order to defend its population against Russian strikes".

"Ukraine and France agree on the need to increase collective pressure on Russia through further sanctions to weaken Russia's ability to continue its illegal war of aggression."

Their announcement came after Zelensky flew into France late Sunday and joined Macron for a dinner at the Elysee Palace.

"Paris. With each visit, Ukraine's defence and offensive capabilities are expanding," Zelensky tweeted as he flew to the Villacoublay airbase.

"The ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing."

