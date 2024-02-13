France Says 42 People Evacuated From Gaza

More than 26,000 people have been killed in Gaza since war began against Hamas.

France on Monday evacuated 42 people from Gaza including French nationals and staff of the French cultural institute, the foreign ministry said.

"After a request from France, 42 people today left the Gaza Strip through the Rafa border crossing," the ministry said in a statement. It added that more than 200 people have now left the stricken territory following official French requests.

