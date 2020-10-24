France Passes One Million COVID-19 Cases Since Pandemic Began

The death count also increased, with 298 new fatalities registered in 24 hours (Representational)

France has registered more than one million cases of coronavirus since the global pandemic began, with more than 40,000 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, French health services said on Friday.

A total of 42,032 cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday, 410 more than a day earlier, a new record since widespread testing began, the public health agency said.

The death count also increased, with 298 new fatalities registered in 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 34,500 since the pandemic started.

Faced with the alarming rise in cases, the government has expanded a nighttime curfew to cover more than two-thirds of the population, or 46 million people.

The boss of Paris public hospital group AP-HP, meanwhile, warned the second wave could be worse than the first.

"There are many positive people, infectious, in the streets without knowing it and without anyone else knowing it," Martin Hirsch told French radio on Friday.

