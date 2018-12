Court sketch shows Briton Robert Dawes (L) at Paris courthouse on Friday. (AFP)

A French court on Friday jailed British drug kingpin Robert Dawes for 22 years for large-scale cocaine trafficking at the end of a two-week trial.

Dawes, 46, was convicted of arranging for 1.3 tonnes of cocaine to be smuggled into France on an Air France flight from Venezuela to Paris in 2015.