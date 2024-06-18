French Court Orders Arms Expo Organisers To Suspend Ban On Israeli Firms

Coges Events said last month that the ban was ordered by the French government

A French court on Tuesday ordered organisers of a defence trade show to suspend a ban on Israeli firms, the lawyer for the Franco-Israeli chamber of commerce told AFP.

The Paris Commerce Tribunal said the decision by Coges Events to ban 74 Israeli exhibitors from Eurosatory was "discriminatory", said the lawyer, Patrick Klugman.

Coges Events said last month that the ban was ordered by the French government. No explanation was provided.

The defence fair is being held from June 17 to 21 at fairgrounds close to the main Paris international airport.

In response to the ban, the deputy mayor of Jerusalem, Arieh King, asked that rubbish collectors bypass the French consulate, though a City Hall statement said the request would not be implemented.

