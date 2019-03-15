France Freezes Assets Of Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar

France had pushed for Masood Azhar to be designated as a "global terrorist"

France has decided to freeze the assets of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, the French government said today.

A joint statement issued by the French interior ministry, finance ministry and foreign ministry added that France would discuss putting Masood Azhar on a European Union list of people involved in terrorism.

Pakistan is under pressure from global powers to act against groups carrying out attacks in India, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that killed 40 soldiers.

