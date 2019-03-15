France Freezes Assets Of Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar

A joint statement issued by the French interior ministry, finance ministry and foreign ministry added that France would discuss putting Masood Azhar on a European Union list of people suspected of being involved in terrorism.

World | | Updated: March 15, 2019 13:24 IST
16 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
France Freezes Assets Of Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar

France had pushed for Masood Azhar to be designated as a "global terrorist"


Paris: 

France has decided to freeze the assets of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, the French government said today.

A joint statement issued by the French interior ministry, finance ministry and foreign ministry added that France would discuss putting Masood Azhar on a European Union list of people involved in terrorism.

Pakistan is under pressure from global powers to act against groups carrying out attacks in India, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that killed 40 soldiers.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

FranceMasood azhar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Christchurch ShootingMumbai Bridge CollapseAlbert EinsteinElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsS SreesanthAmritsarKamal HaasanWorld Sleep DayRedmi GoMi Note 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................