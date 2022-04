France election: Le Pen said the result represents a brilliant victory.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen hailed her score in presidential elections on Sunday as a "brilliant victory", despite her projected defeat to Emmanuel Macron.

Promising to "carry on" her political career and vowing that she would "never abandon" the French, the 53-year-old said: "The result represents a brilliant victory."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)