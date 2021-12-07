France Arrests Suspected Member Of Jamal Khashoggi Murder Squad: Report

Jamal Khashoggi was a prominent Saudi who lived in self-exile in the US. (File)

A suspected member of the team that murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, Khalid Alotaibi, was arrested at Charles de Gaulle airport outside Paris on Tuesday, judicial and airport sources said.

Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi who lived in self-exile in the US and wrote for The Washington Post, was strangled by a hit squad in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and his body dismembered.

