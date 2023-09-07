Four Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In Northwest Pakistan

The attacked military posts were located close to the Afghanistan border.

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed and seven others injured on Wednesday when Taliban terrorists attacked two border checkpoints located near the Afghanistan border in the restive northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province's Chitral district.

"On September 6, a large group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons attacked two Pakistani military posts located closer to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the general area of Kalash, District Chitral," news agency PTI said, citing a statement by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The soldiers were killed during the exchange of fire, and efforts were underway to clear the area of any remaining terrorists.

A video circulating on the internet claims to show the captured soldiers of Pakistan's Special Service Group kneeling before Taliban fighters. The video was shared with a caption that reads, "Pakistan Army SSG troops captured by TTP in Chitral on Youm-e-Difa Day."

However, NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the clips.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for both the attacks on the Ostai security checkpoint and the Janjeerat Koh checkpoint in the Chitral district.

While the attack at the Ostai security checkpoint left two soldiers dead, two more were killed and four others injured in the attack on the Janjereet checkpoint, as per the PTI report.

The injured were shifted to Chitral Scouts Hospital. Later, one of the critically injured was airlifted to Combined Military Hospitals in Peshawar.

ISPR said the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and that the "sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve".