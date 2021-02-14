Donald Trump, After Acquittal, Says His Political Movement 'Has Only Just Begun'

Donald Trump says he looks forward to continuing the journey to achieve American greatness. (File)

Former US president Donald Trump on Saturday welcomed his acquittal in the US Senate on an impeachment charge and said his political movement "has only just begun."

"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun," Trump said in a statement.

"In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people," he said.

