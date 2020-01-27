Barack Obama Remembers Kobe Bryant As 'A Legend On The Court'

Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials said there were no survivors from the morning crash

Former US president Barack Obama remembered Kobe Bryant Sunday as one of the NBA's great players.

"Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act," Obama tweeted after it was confirmed Bryant was among five people killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also among the five fatalities in the helicopter crash which claimed the life of the NBA icon, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed on Sunday.

"L.A. is grieving with the Bryant family over the loss of Gianna, who perished with her father and friends in today's tragedy," Garcetti wrote on Twitter.

Bryant and Gianna had been flying to a game his daughter was expected to play in when their helicopter crashed, according to US reports.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials said there were no survivors from the morning crash on a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles.

The helicopter was described as a Sikorsky S-76, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.