Former Trump Official in Critical Condition After Being Shot During Attempted Carjacking

The suspect was later gunned down by the police

A member of former President Donald Trump's administration is in critical condition after he was shot during an attempted carjacking incident in Washington. D.C, New York Post reported. Mike Gill's family confirmed that the incident occurred in the 900 block of K Street NW around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, January 29 in Washington, according to FOX 5.

Notably, Mr Gill worked at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Trump administration. He also previously served as the Republican representative on the DC Board of Elections. He is now the senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council as per his Linkedin profile.

The incident happened on Monday when the suspect got into a parked vehicle and shot Mr Gill while he was picking up his wife. He reportedly collapsed outside his car after the incident, while the suspect ran away. The suspect was later gunned down by police after attempting to carjack and killing a second driver. Cops confirmed that he died at a nearby hospital following the shooting.

Meanwhile, A D.C. police spokesman told local station WTOP that Mr Gill was in ''very critical condition'' and described the injuries as ''life-threatening''.

In a statement to FOX 5, a spokesperson for Mr Gill said, ''Mike is an amazing husband, father, friend and colleague. He has a wonderful sense of humor, no matter the situation. He makes friends with everyone - and is always looking for opportunities to bring people together and make them feel included and loved," a spokesperson said. "His warmth and kindness have touched the lives of many, evident in the outpouring of love and support his family has received during this difficult time.''

Metropolitan Police Department officials said that Mr Gill's carjacking incident was one of the many incidents in a recent violent string of armed carjackings across D.C. and Maryland.

"The violence we saw yesterday was senseless and tragic and we know that two families are experiencing an unthinkable tragedy," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

