Former President Joe Biden Signs With Talent Agency CAA

Former President Joe Biden re-signed with Creative Artists Agency, returning to the talent representatives who managed him after eight years as vice president.

While a CAA client, Biden published his memoir Promise Me, Dad, launched the 42-date American Promise tour, selling more than 85,000 tickets nationwide, and headlined numerous speaking engagements, CAA said Monday in a statement.

Creative Artists is one of the top talent agencies in the world, with clients that include personalities in film and entertainment, sports and music.

French billionaire Francois Pinault's holding company Artemis acquired a majority stake in the company in 2023 from the private equity firm TPG Inc.