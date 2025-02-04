Advertisement

Former President Joe Biden Signs With Talent Agency CAA

While a CAA client, Biden published his memoir Promise Me, Dad, and launched the 42-date American Promise tour, among other projects.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Former President Joe Biden Signs With Talent Agency CAA
Creative Artists Agency managed Joe Biden after eight years as vice president.

Former President Joe Biden re-signed with Creative Artists Agency, returning to the talent representatives who managed him after eight years as vice president.

While a CAA client, Biden published his memoir Promise Me, Dad, launched the 42-date American Promise tour, selling more than 85,000 tickets nationwide, and headlined numerous speaking engagements, CAA said Monday in a statement.

Creative Artists is one of the top talent agencies in the world, with clients that include personalities in film and entertainment, sports and music.

French billionaire Francois Pinault's holding company Artemis acquired a majority stake in the company in 2023 from the private equity firm TPG Inc.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Joe Biden, Creative Artists Agency, US
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.