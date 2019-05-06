Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's Bail Expires Tomorrow

Nawaz Sharif has been serving a seven-year prison term since December 24, 2018. (File)

Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to jail in Lahore in a procession of Pakistani workers on Tuesday to complete the remaining period of his seven years imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case.

Nawaz Sharif, 69, was granted six-week interim bail by the top court on March 26 to undergo medical treatment and he filed the petition on April 27 for permanent bail as he was suffering from acute anxiety and depression that may lead to "sudden death".

The bail expires on May 7 as the court rejected his review petition seeking permission to go to the UK for the treatment.

"Nawaz Sharif will return to Kot Lakhpat Jial Lahore on Tuesday in a procession of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers. A call has been given to the workers to gather at the Jati Umra residence of Sharif to march towards the jail along with him," PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said today.

She said the PML-N workers are eager to come to roads against Prime Minister Imran Khan's anti-people policies and they are waiting a call from the leadership.

"Sharif did not want to go to jail in procession but the workers insisted him for this,'' she added.

Nawaz Sharif, three-time prime minister, has been serving a seven-year prison term at the jail since December 24, 2018 when an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed in the wake of the apex court''s July 28, 2017 order in Panama Papers case.

He was imprisoned in Adiyala Jail and shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail on his request.

