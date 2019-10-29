Nawaz Sharif "Critically Unwell, Fighting Battle For His Life", Tweets Doctor

Nawaz Sharif is currently in a Lahore hospital after receiving "indefinite" bail on medical grounds in one of his graft convictions.

World | | Updated: October 29, 2019 16:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nawaz Sharif 'Critically Unwell, Fighting Battle For His Life', Tweets Doctor

Supporters of Nawaz Sharif pray outside Lahore hospital where he was admitted as his health deteriorated


Islamabad: 

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is "critically unwell", his doctor said Tuesday, days after the three-time leader now serving a prison sentence for corruption suffered a minor heart attack.

Sharif is currently in hospital in the eastern city of Lahore after receiving "indefinite" bail on medical grounds in one of his graft convictions, with an Islamabad court due to decide on another Tuesday.

His name remains on a stop list, meaning that he must remain in the country for the time being. 

"Former PM #NawazSharif, critically unwell, is fighting the battle for his health & life," his personal physician, Adnan Khan, tweeted Tuesday.

In addition to the minor heart attack, Sharif has a low platelet count, both of which are being further complicated by "deteriorating kidney functions" Khan added. 

He said poor blood sugar and blood pressure control was taking its toll, adding that "establishing a definitive diagnosis and subsequent management poses considerable risk to #NawazSharif's fragile and unstable health". 

The 69-year-old former premier, known as the "Lion of Punjab", was first taken to hospital last week when his blood platelet count dropped to dangerous levels.

The Supreme Court disqualified Sharif from politics for life over graft allegations in 2017, and he later received a seven-year jail sentence.

He denies all the corruption charges against him and claims he is being targeted by the country's powerful security establishment. 

Sharif's arch-rival Imran Khan took power in 2018, and has launched a high-profile and controversial anti-corruption drive.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nawaz SharifNawaz Sharif health worsenedformer Pakistan Prime Minister

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bhai DoojLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusHousefull 4Sopore

................................ Advertisement ................................