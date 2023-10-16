Former Miss World Contestant Sherika De Armas Dies At 26

Sherika De Armas died on October 13.

Former Miss World Contestant Sherika De Armas, who represented Uruguay in the Miss World competition in 2015, died on October 13 at the age of 26 after her battle with cervical cancer, as per a report in the New York Post. Ms De Armas had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

Her death sent shockwaves through Uruguay and around the world. "Fly high, little sister. Always and forever," her brother, Mayk' De Armas, said on social media. Miss Universe Uruguay 2022 Carla Romero, mourned that Ms De Armas was "too evolved for this world. One of the most beautiful women I have ever met in my life."

"I will always remember you, not only for all the support you gave me and how much you wanted to see me grow, but for your affection, your joy, the friends we shared and that remain with me today", Lola de los Santos, Miss Uruguay 2021, said while paying tribute.

The 26-year-old was not in the top 30 at the 2015 Miss World contest organised in China. However, she was "one of the only six 18-year-olds to compete" in the pageant.

In an interview with NetUruguay at that time, she said. "I always wanted to be a model, whether a beauty model, an advertising model or a catwalk model. I like everything related to fashion and I think that within a beauty pageant, any girl's dream is to have the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe. I am very happy to be able to live this experience full of challenges."

She had also launched her make-up line and sold products related to hair and personal care known as Shey de Armas Studio. The model also devoted her time to the Perez Scremini Foundation, which treats children with cancer.

According to the World Health Organisation, Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women. "In 2018, an estimated 570,000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide and about 311,000 women died from the disease. Effective primary (HPV vaccination) and secondary prevention approaches (screening for, and treating precancerous lesions) will prevent most cervical cancer cases," they said on the website.