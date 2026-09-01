Former Gang Member Found Guilty Of Murdering US Rapper Tupac Shakur

Duane Davis, a former Los Angeles gang member, was found guilty on Monday by a Las Vegas court of the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Thirty years after the rap legend's death at a Las Vegas casino, the jury found Davis, 63, guilty of murder after just a few hours of deliberation.

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