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Former Gang Member Found Guilty Of Murdering US Rapper Tupac Shakur

Duane Davis, a former Los Angeles gang member, was found guilty on Monday by a Las Vegas court of the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

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Former Gang Member Found Guilty Of Murdering US Rapper Tupac Shakur
Duane Davis was found guilty on Monday by a Las Vegas court on Monday.

Duane Davis, a former Los Angeles gang member, was found guilty on Monday by a Las Vegas court of the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Thirty years after the rap legend's death at a Las Vegas casino, the jury found Davis, 63, guilty of murder after just a few hours of deliberation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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