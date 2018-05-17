Former Cambridge Analytica Boss To Appear Before British Lawmakers On June 6

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said that Alexander Nix had accepted its summons, but Dominic Cummings, of Brexit campaign group Vote Leave, had refused to appear.
CommentsCommittee chairman Damian Collins said in a statement that Cummings would be reported for failing to appear, which "could result in a decision that a contempt of parliament has been committed, a very serious outcome for the individual."
