Former Cambridge Analytica Boss To Appear Before British Lawmakers On June 6

Cummings would be reported for failing to appear which "could result in contempt of parliament"

© Thomson Reuters 2018

The ex-boss of Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that closed down after being involved in a scandal about the improper use of the data of millions of Facebook users, will appear in front of British lawmakers on June 6.The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said that Alexander Nix had accepted its summons, but Dominic Cummings, of Brexit campaign group Vote Leave, had refused to appear.Committee chairman Damian Collins said in a statement that Cummings would be reported for failing to appear, which "could result in a decision that a contempt of parliament has been committed, a very serious outcome for the individual."