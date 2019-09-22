Foreign Forces 'Raise Insecurity' In Gulf, Says Iran President

Mr Rouhani said presence of foreign forces creates "insecurity" in the Gulf.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that the presence of foreign forces creates "insecurity" in the Gulf, after the US ordered the deployment of more troops to the region.

"Foreign forces can cause problems and insecurity for our people and for our region," Mr Rouhani said in a televised speech at an annual military parade, adding that Iran would present to the UN a regional cooperation plan for peace.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.