Elon Musk Has A Message For Twitter Users Who Just Don't Post

Tech billionaire and owner of microblogging platform Twitter, Elon Musk, is not the one to shy away from expressing his opinions. Long before he bought the social media platform, Elon Musk was a regular fixture on Twitter, even courting controversy for some of his much-debated tweets.

Now, in a new tweet, Elon Musk has a message for all the Twitter users who only use the app to read posts but seldom share anything themselves.

On Sunday, Elon Musk shared an image of a man dressed in a kurta-pyjama lounging on an elevated platform, smoking and watching several people below him. The photo comes with the caption, “People who have Twitter but never post anything.” Sharing the image, Elon Musk wrote, “Oh hi lol.”

Oh hi lol pic.twitter.com/pLxkLDu0Qs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2023

Several users responded to Elon Musk's fun post. One user said, “What can I say… Watching the world turning into a chaotic place if definitely cooler than participating in it.”

What can I say..



Watching the world turning into a chaotic place if definitely cooler than participating in it :D — NFT Money & Metaverse (@NFT_Money_Meta) June 18, 2023

“This is the best move ever tbh, just observe,” said another.

This is the best move ever tbh, just observe. — D1G1T5 (@itsief) June 18, 2023

On Friday, Elon Musk, who was speaking at a conference in Paris, explained why he chose to buy Twitter. He said that he wanted to improve the "corrosive effect" he felt the app was having on civil society. “I was concerned Twitter was having a negative affect on civilization and corrosive affect on civil society, and anything that undermines civilization, I think, isn't good,” he said.

"My hope was to change that and have it be positive for civilization," Elon Musk added, and said that he believed that most regular users of the site would attest that their experience on Twitter has improved. "I think if someone is a regular Twitter user, then most people would say their experience has improved," Musk said, adding, "We've gotten rid of 90% of bots and scams and various bad things happening. We've gotten rid of 95% of child exploitation material on Twitter, which was a shock to see ... some of what was going on for 10 years."

However, at the same conference, Elon Musk also said, “If I'm so smart, why did I pay so much for Twitter?" referring to the $44 billion deal.

Elon Musk concluded his acquisition of Twitter in October 2022. Within days, he laid off nearly half of Twitter's employees – amid much furore – and referred to it as a cost-cutting measure.