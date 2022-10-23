Florida Wildlife Officials Rescue Adult Coyote Hit By Car And Stuck In Grill Overnight

When the coyote was struck by a car, the driver believed it was dead.

An adult coyote was rescued on Wednesday night after it got hit by a car and spent the whole night getting stuck under the grill of the vehicle. According to a post shared by St. Francis Wildlife Association, Florida, United States two days ago, when the coyote was struck by a car, the driver believed it was dead. However, when the vehicle was delivered to a dealership on Thursday morning, employees found the coyote still alive and trapped inside the grill.

An animal rescuer from St. Francis Wildlife Association was summoned to the Peter Boulware Toyota in Tallahassee, where staff members were able to remove the front of the vehicle for easy accessibility. The coyote was saved and placed in a cage by the rescuer, reported Fox 35.

The rescued animal was then sent to Allied Veterinary Hospital for X-rays, medications, and stabilisation. It suffered from a crisp fracture of the right front ulna and radius. The next morning was a Friday, and was scheduled for urgent healing treatment.

The wildlife association also recommended that when it is safe to do so, drivers should always examine their vehicles after hitting a wild animal.

"We can meet you at the scene to do an assessment. We are happy to check for you, and we are available 24/7 to assist, "the association wrote while sharing the post.

It also thanked the team at Allied Animal Hospital for assisting with stabilising XRAY's and Dr. Carl Jehn at Capital Veterinary Specialists for agreeing to take on such a special case on such short notice.

"We cannot help these animals without our partners in the community offering a hand when we have need. We are so very grateful to everyone who helped save this poor, terrified animal this morning. We will keep everyone posted on her progress,' the association further wrote.



