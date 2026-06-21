Florida Man Attempts To Steal Medical Helicopter At Crash Scene He Caused

A Florida crash turned even more bizarre when the driver accused of causing it tried to hijack the medical helicopter sent to save the other victims. According to the New York Post, Riley Ferrer, 28, was driving north on I-75 in Hernando County around midnight Friday when he lost control of his pickup.

The truck veered off the road, struck another vehicle, and flipped into the woods, FOX 13 News reported, further adding that two people in the second vehicle suffered serious injuries.

To evacuate them, crews shut down the northbound lanes and landed a BayFlight medical helicopter on the highway. While first responders were strapping the patients in, Ferrer allegedly ran past them and tried to climb into the helicopter.

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The officials said Ferrer told them he had seen "the anti-Christ" moments before the crash. His behaviour at the scene was erratic. He was not answering questions and later refused to walk into Tampa General Hospital Brooksville for medical clearance. Officers had to physically escort him inside and then force him to stay seated.

After being cleared medically, Ferrer was taken to Hernando County Detention Center, where authorities said he continued resisting deputies during booking.

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He now faces three counts of resisting without violence and one count of burglary of an occupied conveyance. Jail records show a $3,000 bond for the resisting charges, but he's being held without bond on the burglary count.

The condition of the two injured crash victims hasn't been released.