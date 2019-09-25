Flood Protection For Rising Seas Could Cost Hundreds Of Billions: UN

Building dikes and levees over the next 80 years would reduce the risk of flooding: UN

Building dikes and levees over the next 80 years would reduce the risk of flooding caused by sea level rise and storm surges 100- to 1,000-fold, but could cost up to hundreds of billions of dollars a year, the UN said on Wednesday.

The feats of engineering, however, that might protect New York or Amsterdam, would likely be impractical or prohibitively expensive for sprawling delta cities and rural areas in the developing world, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned in a major report on oceans.

