Flight Lands At London's Heathrow 18 Hours After Power Cut Led To Closure

The first plane landed at Heathrow Airport late Friday, about 18 hours after an inferno at an electrical substation caused a power outage that shuttered Europe's busiest air travel hub.

The British Airways jet touched down just before sunset after Heathrow lifted its closure order that disrupted global travel for hundreds of thousands of passengers.

At least 1,350 flights to and from Heathrow were affected, flight tracking service FlightRadar 24 said, and the impact was likely to last several days as passengers try to reschedule their travel and airlines work to reposition aircraft and crews.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)