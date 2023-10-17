Flight From Spain To UK Cancelled After Passenger Defecates On Toilet Floor

Passengers were eventually able to fly to London the next day

An easyJet flight from Tenerife, Spain to London's Gatwick Airport was cancelled on Sunday night after a passenger defecated on the lavatory floor, Metro reported. The flight which was scheduled to depart on Sunday at 20.05 from Tenerife and arrive in London at 00.20, had already been delayed several hours before passengers were given the shocking news that it had been cancelled.

In a video, the pilot can be heard saying, ''Rather entertaining to defecate the front toilet so we're now staying the night here, we're now going to get everyone off... and organise hotels then we'll fly back tomorrow morning.'' One person can be heard in a video clip asking: “Who s*** on the floor?”

One user shared the announcement video and wrote, ''So we've been given the excuse of a toilet being defecated in for the reason for a CANCELLED flight?! @easyjet this is UNACCEPTABLE!! Your customer care is ATROCIOUS. 100s of passengers left STRANDED in the airport terminal! Do something!!!!''

easyJet later admitted that it was ''unable to find hotel rooms in the area'' and so passengers on board the plane all had to make their own arrangements.

A statement on the company's website said, ''Due to extremely high demand, unfortunately, we're unable to find hotel rooms in the area. If you need a hotel room and are able to make your own arrangements, we'll refund the cost of a reasonably priced room, meals and travel costs to and from your hotel. In this case we ask that you look for an accommodation which is about three stars or equivalent.''

Passengers were eventually able to fly to London via flight 9954 on Monday, which departed at 4:15 p.m. and arrived at London Gatwick at 8:15 p.m.

A spokesperson for easyJet said, ''easyJet can confirm that flight EZY8054 from Tenerife to London Gatwick on Sunday evening was delayed overnight due to the aircraft requiring additional cleaning. We did all possible to minimise the impact of the disruption for our customers, providing hotel accommodation and meals and the flight departed yesterday afternoon. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and while this was outside of our control, we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.''

Last month, a Delta flight traveling from Atlanta to Barcelona had to turn around due to a passenger's severe case of diarrhea that affected "all the way through" the plane, New York Post reported. The plane was two hours into the eight-hour journey from Atlanta, Georgia to Barcelona, Spain when it made a U-turn.

In an audio transmission from the flight deck posted on X, a pilot was heard telling air traffic control, ''This is a biohazard issue. We've had a passenger who's had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta."