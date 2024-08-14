Flight Attendant, Who Served Queen Elizabeth, Reveals Monarch's Mid-Air Requests

Elizabeth Evans served Queen Elizabeth II during her tour of Singapore and Malaysia

Queen Elizabeth II would drink a martini before meeting guests mid-air and sleep on her pillows from home on the plane, a flight attendant who once served the longest-reigning monarch has revealed in her notes.

The Queen "tends to like a martini before her guests arrive," Elizabeth Evans, who worked with the British Airways for 28 years, said in her notes, which are set to be auctioned on Thursday.

In 1989, during a British Airways Royal Flight, Evans' VIP guests were Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during a tour of Singapore and Malaysia.

Evans, who died at age 70 in 2017, was also awarded a certificate to commemorate the occasion.

In her notes, she also revealed that Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch who reigned from February 1952 until her death in September 2022, would request a bowl of Velamints to have on hand before takeoff and in her dressing room.

The queen's dresser made up her bed and no one was to wake her if she was asleep when the plane arrived, Hansons Auctioneers, which is auctioning off late flight attendant's collection, said citing Evans.

"If Her Majesty was asleep prior to landing cabin crew were instructed not to disturb her. She should be left in her bed," the auction house said.

Evans had also served several celebrities during her time with British Airways aboard the Concorde, the world's first commercial supersonic airliner.

Her memorabilia is set to go to auction with an estimated value of roughly $500 to $760.