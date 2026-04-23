Flesh-Eating Bacteria Detected In Long Island Waters: Know How Dangerous It Is

A dangerous "flesh-eating" bacteria, reportedly present in water bodies across Long Island, poses a 20 per cent risk of death to infected people within 48 hours, according to a new study.

The bacteria, known as Vibrio Vulnificus, can spread quickly in the body and lead to life-threatening complications if not treated immediately, researchers from Stony Brook University told The New York Post.

Professor Christopher Gobler, who led the research, said this bacterium can be very dangerous, especially in the summer when warmer water helps it grow faster.

He explained that Vibrio Vulnificus has already been described as a "flesh-eating" bacterium by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bacteria Can Enter In Body Through Wounds

Gobler warned that this bacterium can enter the body through cuts and wounds.

"It's a very, very serious infection; it gets into open wounds - people who are infected with this bacteria have a 20 per cent chance of dying within just 48 hours," he said.

He said the problem is not limited to just a few ponds, adding that other places, such as East Quogue, have water contaminated with bacteria and can also make shellfish unsafe to eat.

People living near the water in East Quogue say they have noticed big changes over the years. The water is not as clean or useful as it used to be. "I live here in East Quogue on the water, and it is upsetting because it's not as usable as it used to be," said a resident.

Gobler added that many bays and ponds across Long Island, including Sagaponack Pond, Mecox Bay, and Georgica Pond, have harmful algae blooms. When these algae grow too much, they release toxins that can harm marine life, damage the oyster industry and even harm humans.

"The major source of nitrogen coming from land to sea is what we call onsite septic systems. Suffolk County is largely unsewered," Gobler said.

Dogs Died Due To Infection

Researchers say the dangerous bacteria originally come from warm coastal waters like the Gulf of Mexico. It was first found in Long Island Sound in 2023, where it was linked to three deaths. The bacteria have spread further into more water bodies across Long Island.

"We've had here on Long Island, for example, dogs that have gotten sick and even died just from drinking lake water," Gobler said.

Even though no new deaths have been reported since 2023, researchers say the risk exists, especially in the summers.