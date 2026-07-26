Flash Flood Kills 10, Injures 23 In Northwest China Tourist Spot

A flash flood caused by heavy rain struck a tourist site in northwest China on Sunday, killing 10 people and injuring 23, state media reported.

"A mountain torrent triggered by short-term heavy rainfall at a scenic spot in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, trapped some campers" at the location in Gansu Province, state broadcaster CCTV said.

An earlier report by CCTV identified the location of the flash flood as the Shuangshimen Scenic Area in the rugged, mountainous stretches of southern Gansu -- roughly 1,200 kilometres (745 miles) southwest of Beijing.

Shuangshimen is known for its natural stone arches, alpine meadows and mountain streams. It is a popular summer camping spot.

"The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment and another 174 people have been rescued," CCTV said.

Large swaths of southern China are on high alert for floods on Sunday after Typhoon Noul made landfall early in the morning.

Parts of Gansu -- far from Noul's path -- also experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday, with local authorities across the province issuing weather alerts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)