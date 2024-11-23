Five Israeli Missiles Strike Residential Building In Heart Of Beirut

Five Israeli missiles struck a residential building in the heart of Beirut on Saturday, Lebanese state media reported.

"Beirut, the capital, woke up to a horrific massacre, as the Israeli enemy's air force completely destroyed an eight-storey residential building with five missiles on Al-Mamoun Street in the Basta area," the National News Agency reported.

AFP journalists heard at least three large explosions in the capital.

The strikes come after a day of bombardment in the capital's southern suburbs as Israel fights the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

On Friday, air strikes on southern Beirut demolished an 11-storey building, as Israel kept up its bombardment of strongholds of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The Lebanese health ministry said Israeli strikes in the south of the country killed five Hezbollah-affiliated paramedics.

