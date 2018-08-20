Five Children Fighting For Life After French Blaze: Firefighters

World | | Updated: August 20, 2018 01:43 IST
The cause of the blaze remained unknown, the fire service added. (Representational)

Paris, France: 

A fire in a residential building near Paris on Sunday left seven people with serious injuries including five children who were in a "life-threatening" condition, firefighters said.

A dozen police officers were also slightly hurt in the blaze in Aubervilliers, north of Paris, which was later brought under control, a Paris fire service spokesman said.

The fire, which took hold in the attic of a building with two floors, needed 100 firefighters to tackle it. 

A previous list of eight injured people was revised down.

The cause of the blaze remained unknown, the fire service added.

Less than one month ago, a fire in a housing complex in Aubervilliers killed a mother and her three children, leaving nine others injured. 

