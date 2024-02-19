5 Argentine Tourists Among 6 Killed In Road Crash In Mexico

The Mexican driver also died in the crash

Five Argentine tourists were killed in Mexico on Sunday when their vehicle collided with a van whose Mexican driver also died in the crash along a popular stretch of coastline on the Yucatan Peninsula, local authorities said.

The head-on collision occurred in the early afternoon between Tulum and Puerto Aventuras, along the Riviera Maya tourist area in southeastern Quintana Roo state.

The Argentines had been on vacation, said Jorge Vazquez Oropeza, secretary of civil protection for the municipality of Solidaridad.

Two other people were seriously injured and were airlifted to hospital by helicopter. Vazquez did not specify their nationality.

A combination of rain-soaked roadways and excessive speeds likely played a part in the crash, the official said.

The Riviera Maya is one of the region's most popular tourist destinations, featuring pristine beaches, archaeological ruins, upscale resorts and natural parks.

The Quintana Roo attorney general's office has opened an investigation into the causes of the accident.

