Fitness Influencer Larissa Borges, 33, Dies After Double Cardiac Arrest

The influencer died on Monday after spending a week in hospital

Brazilian influencer Larissa Borges tragically died after she suffered a double cardiac arrest. She was 33.

The influencer died on Monday after spending a week in hospital, New York Post. Her family confirmed the news of her death in a post on her Instagram page. "The pain of losing someone so young, just 33 years old, and so kind, is overwhelming. Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable."

The family added that the social media influencer fought courageously for her life.

According to a local media report, the influencer was hospitalised on August 20 after suffering from Cardiac arrest while travelling in Gramado. She went into a coma. She suffered a second cardiac arrest and died shortly thereafter.

Her cause of death is unclear, but a preliminary investigation said that she may be intoxicated at the time of her heart troubles.

Her body has been for a post-mortem examination.

"There is a report of a possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages," reported Deputy Gustavo Barcellos of the ongoing investigation. "The body was sent for necropsy. We will try to search through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed."

Ms Borges used to regularly update her followers with her fitness, fashion and travel content. She has over 30,000 followers on Instagram.



