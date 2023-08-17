Fish Mysteriously Falls From The Sky, Causes Power Outage In US Town

A fish had landed on a transformer, causing it to explode.

Thousands of people in a New Jersey town were without power for several hours, all because of a fish, New York Post reported. Due to the outage, around 2,100 JCP&L customers in Sayreville were plunged into darkness.

When they investigated the cause, they discovered that a fish had landed on a transformer, causing it to explode. Authorities believe that a bird flying above with the fish must have dropped it, and it landed in the wrong place at the exact right time

Sayreville Police Department also shared a post on this incident on Facebook. ''There is a large area of Lower Sayreville without power. JCP&L is reporting a fish was found on a transformer. This FISH destroyed the transformer! How did a FISH get up there??? We have a hypothesis. We are guessing a bird dropped it as it flew over. Power should be out for a few hours while repairs are made,'' the Sayreville Police Department posted to its Facebook page Saturday.

See the post here:

In another tongue-in-cheek post along with a suspect sketch of the bird and a crime scene photo, the police paid a tribute to the fish, saying, ''Please let us not forget the victim in this senseless death. Gilligan was a hard-working family man. He was a father to thousands of children.''

The department noted the "suspect was last seen flying south."

''If you see him do not try to apprehend him. Although he isn't believed to be armed he may still be very dangerous. If you have any information in this case please contact Det. John Silver who handles all of our fish cases,'' the post read.

While animal contact is a common cause of power outages, fish are uncommon, a JCP&L spokesperson said.