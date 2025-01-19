First Trucks Carrying Aid Arrive In Gaza Under Israel-Hamas Truce Deal: UN

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza on Sunday after a truce between Israel and Hamas went into effect, the United Nations said.

"First trucks of supplies started entering" minutes after the ceasefire took effect on Sunday morning, UN aid official Jonathan Whittall, interim chief of the UN's OCHA aid agency for the Palestinian territories, said on X.

"A massive effort has been underway over the past days from humanitarian partners to load and prepare to distribute a surge of aid across all of Gaza."

The UN did not give details on where the shipments entered Gaza, but an Egyptian source speaking on condition of anonymity said that "197 trucks of aid and five of fuel entered through the crossing of Kerem Shalom between Israel and Gaza and that of al-Oga" and Nitzana between Egypt and Israel.

