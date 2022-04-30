First Solar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time And How To Watch

First Solar Eclipse 2022: The eclipse will end at 04:07 am IST on May 1, 2022. (Representational)

The first solar eclipse of this year will be witnessed in some parts of the world on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

A solar eclipse is a phenomenon in which the moon passes between the sun and the earth, casting a dark shadow on the earth that can completely or partially block sunlight in some areas.

According to data released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), there is another occurrence of an astronomical phenomenon known as the Black Moon taking place. The Black Moon blocks sunlight for some time during the day.

TIME AND DATE OF ECLIPSE?

The first partial solar eclipse of 2022 will start at 12.15 am on May 1, 2022, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

The maximum time for people of India will be around 2.11 am IST, but people living outside India can witness this phenomenon at 02:45 pm EDT and lasts till 04:41 pm EDT.

The eclipse will end at 04:07 am IST on May 1, 2022.

WHERE IS THE ECLIPSE VISIBLE?

The visibility of the Solar Eclipse can be observed in the locations that include parts of the southern hemisphere and those residing in South America, Chile, Uruguay, southwestern Bolivia, Peru, and specific areas of southwestern Brazil and Argentina. NASA has also confirmed the visualization over the South Pacific and parts of Antarctica.

HOW TO VIEW THE ECLIPSE ONLINE?

The Eclipse won't be viewable in India, but you can watch the online streaming with NASA Orthographic Maps, Google Interactive Maps, and NASA Animations.