First Pics Of K-pop Star J-Hope In Military Uniform Surface Online

J-Hope is the second member of K-pop group BTS after Jin to enlist in the military.

Jung Hoseok, a member of Grammy-nominated K-pop boy band BTS, is seen enjoying a meal with his batchmates in pictures released online. In another group photo, J-Hope, as her is popularly known, is seen wearing a military uniform and making a heart with his fingers. The photos have been released a week after J-Hope began his mandatory military service in South Korea. He is the second member of the K-pop group to do so after Jin, the oldest, who joined the military in December.

OMG....JUNG HOSEOK IN THE UNIFORM 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sCPoVYhBqw — jayvee (@uarmyvibe) April 25, 2023

According to Koreaboo, the photos of J-Hope have been released through the official military app called 'The Camp'. The outlet said that the mobile application provides official photos uploaded by the military, information about the daily meals of those who have enlisted, and a place where letters can be sent virtually.

In the photos, J-Hope has a huge smile on his face and a signature thumbs-up pose.

The basic training of J-Hope will be conducted at an army camp in Wongju, south of capital Seoul, and last for five weeks, according to Variety. Before going for the training last week, the Pop star had revealed his buzzcut on both Instagram and Weverse, a popular app in South Korea.

It is mandatory for all able-bodied men in South Korea between the ages of 18 and 28 to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months.

The military enlistment of BTS members has drawn attention from not just fans but also politicians in South Korea. Some lawmakers floated the idea of granting the hit group an exemption from mandatory military service to allow them to continue to perform instead.

However, the band's agency last year said that all members planned to complete military duty by 2025.