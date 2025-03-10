Advertisement

"First Of Many To Come": Trump On Arrest Of Pro-Palestinian Columbia Student

"This is the first arrest of many to come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity," said Donald Trump.

Many are not students, they are paid agitators, said Donald Trump (File)
Washington:

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the arrest of a Palestinian graduate student who has played a prominent role in pro-Palestinian protests at New York's Columbia University will be followed by others.

"This is the first arrest of many to come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it. Many are not students, they are paid agitators. We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country - never to return again," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

