First Moment Of Silence Observed At New York Service For 9/11 Dead

Six moments of silence will be held throughout the service

A commemoration in New York on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 held a moment's silence on Saturday for the almost 3,000 people killed in the attacks.

Attendees, including President Joe Biden, stood still at 8:46 am (1246 GMT), the moment the first plane struck the World Trade Center, before relatives started reading the names of the dead.

Six moments of silence will be held throughout the service.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)