First GTA VI Trailer Released: Check Release Date, New Characters Here

Rockstar Games finally released the trailer for its long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI on Tuesday, after it was leaked on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Released a decade ago, the highly anticipated trailer has surpassed 23 million views within its first few hours on YouTube.

The trailer reveals that the sixth chapter is coming in 2025. The early release of the trailer, prompted by a leak of it online, came on the eve of Tuesday's scheduled first glimpse of GTA VI. "Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing," Rockstar Games, the company behind GTA, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The trailer showcases Lucia, a female protagonist engaged in a crime spree across bustling beaches, city highways, and clubs alongside her partner, resembling a Bonnie-and-Clyde dynamic. As the trailer unfolds, Lucia and her boyfriend are portrayed engaging in heists reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde in the backdrop of Vice City.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has faced challenges with leaks. In 2022, hackers exposed unreleased footage from the upcoming GTA instalment. The gaming community was shaken by the appearance of authentic screenshots and gameplay videos online, a situation acknowledged by the company as a result of a "network intrusion."

"We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto," Rockstar Games said.

According to a press release from Rockstar Games, the game will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S in 2025.



