First Case Of Mpox Variant Detected In Germany

In a statement, the institute said an infection caused by the new variant, which had been acquired abroad, was detected on October 18. It noted close physical contact was required for transmission.

The first sign of its spread outside the African continent came on August in Sweden.
Berlin:

The first case of the new mpox variant has been detected in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health said on Tuesday, adding that it viewed the risk to the wider population as low.

In a statement, the institute said an infection caused by the new variant, which had been acquired abroad, was detected on October 18. It noted close physical contact was required for transmission.

"The RKI currently considers the risk to the health of the general population in Germany to be low," the RKI said, adding it was monitoring the situation closely and would adapt its assessment if necessary.

The World Health Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years in August after an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.

The first sign of its spread outside the African continent came on August 15 when global health officials confirmed an infection with a new strain of the mpox virus in Sweden.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MPox Cases, Mpox Germany, Mpox Variant
