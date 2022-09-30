First All-Electric Passenger Plane, Alice, Completes Inaugural Flight

Alice has the capacity of carrying nine passengers.

The world's first all-electric aircraft, Alice, successfully took its maiden flight on Tuesday morning. Built by Israel-based Eviation Aircraft, the zero-emission passenger plane flew for eight minutes after taking off from the Grant County International Airport (MHW) in Washington, media reports said.

Alice has the capacity of carrying nine passengers and can reach a maximum speed of 260 ktas or over 480 kmph. It has a range of up to 250 nautical miles (400 km) and can stay in the air for about up to two hours. The plane can fly with a maximum payload of 2,500 lbs (approx 1,100 kg).

In its inaugural flight, Alice flew at a height of 3,500 ft and gathered crucial data that will be used to further optimise the aircraft for commercial production.

“This is history. We have not seen the propulsion technology change in the aircraft since we went from the piston engine to the turbine engine. It was the 1950s that was the last time you saw an entirely new technology like this come together,” Gregory Davis, Eviation Aircraft's president and CEO was quoted as saying.

Eviation Aircraft, as per the official website, is working on manufacturing three variants of electric aircraft that are currently in prototype stages. These include a commuter version, an executive variant, and one to carry cargo.

The 9-seater commuter version offers facilities like SkyView panoramic windows and individually controlled electro-chromatic shades, the website added.

The executive variant, meanwhile, can fly up to six passengers and has premium features and accessories. This version also offers more space and can carry skis, golf clubs, and bikes. Alice's cargo variant can hold 450 cubic feet of volume.

According to the company, Alice is a zero-emission aircraft and its electric engine is quieter than other conventionally used combustion engines. In addition, its propulsion system also requires less maintenance.