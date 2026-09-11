Firefighters Rescue Cat From Burning Arizona Home, Give Oxygen Using Special Mask

A cat trapped inside a burning home in Arizona was rescued by firefighters, who also used special equipment to help him breathe. The rescue took place as crews worked to control a house fire early Monday morning, reported People.

The Phoenix Fire Department said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage. While some crews worked to bring the fire under control, others searched the house for people and pets.

While searching the house, firefighters found a cat inside and brought it out safely. Even after bringing it out, they continued to care for the cat and administered oxygen using a "Fido Mask" - a specialised oxygen mask designed to fit over an animal's snout.

In a video shared by the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters were seen tending to the cat following the rescue. According to the department, the cat was later reunited with its owner.

Watch Video Here:

A family of four was forced to leave their home due to the fire. The department stated that the family is receiving assistance through the Community Assistance Program. Officials did not share any further details regarding the cause of the fire.

Social Media Reaction

The firefighters' efforts to save the family's cat drew the attention of social media users. Some remarked that losing a pet during a house fire was one of their greatest fears.

One user commented, "I adopted a senior kitty that survived a total loss fire, including 5 other pets."

Another user noted, "Is the cat okay?"

"The cat is all that matters," added a third user.