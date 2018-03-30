Fire Kills 20 Myanmar Migrant Workers On Bus In Thailand: Police

The bus was carrying 47 workers who had just crossed the border into Thailand to work legally. Three other people were injured said the police.

World | | Updated: March 30, 2018 10:01 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fire Kills 20 Myanmar Migrant Workers On Bus In Thailand: Police

Firefighters extinguish a fire on board a bus, which killed migrant workers from Myanmar.( Reuters)

Bangkok:  A fire on board a bus in western Thailand killed 20 migrant workers from Myanmar early on Friday, police said.

The bus was carrying 47 workers who had just crossed the border into Thailand to work legally. Three other people on the bus were injured but the rest escaped unharmed, police said.

"The driver said he saw fire breaking out from the middle of the bus, which then spread quickly," Kritkanok Dan-udom, the chief of Maetor district police station, told Reuters.

Pictures in Thai media showed the burnt-out shell of the bus.

Thailand's roads have been ranked as the deadliest in the world after Libya's, according to the World Health Organization's most recent study.

Comments
Thailand is estimated to have more than 3 million migrant workers, many of whom come from much poorer neighbour Myanmar. Work permit rules were tightened last year.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

myanmar workers killedbus on firethailand bus accident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesDiabetesHIV & AIDSPNR StatusCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train StatusISROGSAT 6A

................................ Advertisement ................................