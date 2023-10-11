London's Luton Airport Suspends All Flights After Fire At Car Parking

London's Luton Airport said on Wednesday that it had suspended all flights and asked passengers not to travel there after a "significant fire" in a car park caused the structure to partially collapse. "The safety of our passengers and staff remains our main priority. We have therefore taken the decision to suspend all flights until 12pm on Wednesday 11th October," the airport said in a statement.

"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time, as access remains severely restricted," it added.

The Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crew was working to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other nearby buildings and vehicles at the airport.

"One half of the structure is fully involved in fire and the building has suffered a significant structural collapse," it wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Local residents are advised to close windows and doors and avoid the area."

