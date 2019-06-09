Fire Breaks Out At Housing Complex In London, No Injuries Reported

Footage on social media showed intense flames lapping up the front of a low-rise residential building.

World | | Updated: June 09, 2019 22:37 IST
Fire Breaks Out At Housing Complex In London, No Injuries Reported

The fire spread across six floors of the residential block.


London: 

No injuries have so far been reported at a fire in east London, a London Ambulance spokesman said on Sunday, adding that ambulance units were still at the scene.

The fire brigade earlier said around 100 firefighters were dealing with the blaze, which had set alight six floors of a residential block.

Footage on social media showed intense flames lapping up the front of a low-rise residential building. Later pictures showed a less dramatic scene with flames largely extinguished. Reuters was not immediately able to independently verify the footage.

Almost two years ago, Grenfell Tower, a high-rise social housing block in west London, was engulfed by flames in the middle of the night, killing 71 people in the country's deadliest domestic fire since World War Two.



