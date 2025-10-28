Finance Influencer And TikTok Star Ben Bader Dies At 25: "Extremely Sudden"

Ben Bader, a Miami-based social media star with more than 200,000 followers across Instagram, TikTok and X, died on October 23, his girlfriend Reem revealed in a heartbreaking post. "Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life. He genuinely loved every single person that he met and he was so positive all the time," Reem said in her heartfelt tribute.

According to New York Post, the TikTok star, celebrated for his uplifting lifestyle and financial advice videos, died "extremely suddenly" on October 23, just hours after posting what would become his final TikTok.

His girlfriend Reem recounted how the couple had planned a cozy dinner date that evening. They even shared a lighthearted FaceTime call earlier that day.

"There were really no signs of this happening — we were supposed to get dinner that night, and he seemed so normal. I had just talked to him on FaceTime a couple hours before he passed, and he was so happy and so normal, and he was just smiling and being so funny," she said, adding, "No one really knows, and it seemed to have been extremely sudden."

The cause of his death remains unknown, prompting his family to urge fans against speculation. Reem added that his parents are expected to learn more in the coming days.

Known online as @benhbader, Ben amassed over 200,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). His content was popular among young adults navigating adulthood as he shared practical tips on budgeting, building habits, and chasing dreams without burnout. He also ran a financial coaching course and a newsletter packed with no-nonsense money advice, often laced with humour and empathy. In his last video, Ben urged viewers to "commit to your business" and resist shiny distractions. "Don't switch lanes every time something new pops up," he said.

Just weeks before his death, Ben had celebrated his 25th birthday, sharing photos from a joyful dinner with friends.

Tributes poured in from fans and fellow creators. "Rest easy, Ben," wrote influencer Trina Nuance, recalling their first X encounter. Thousands commented on Reem's post, sharing how Ben's videos pulled them from financial slumps or self-doubt. One fan noted, "Your advice got me through my first real job—thank you for being real."

Financial influencer Miles wrote, "Rest in peace to a true legend Ben Bader. Thankful for every webinar, hoop sesh, Miami lunch, info jam sesh, and Brickell key walk. God speed, my guy, I know they have lots of Huevos Condesa up in heaven."