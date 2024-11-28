Final Letter From Ex-YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Released Months After Her Death

YouTube has shared a heartfelt letter from its former CEO, Susan Wojcicki, three months after she died from lung cancer at the age of 56. The letter, penned just weeks before her death, was released this month in recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month. The letter was released on November 25.

In the message, Wojcicki reflected on her battle with the disease and highlighted the critical need for improved treatments. She also underscored the fact that lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women.

"At the end of 2022, I was diagnosed with lung cancer. I had almost no symptoms and was running a few miles a day at the time. I had never smoked so I was totally shocked with this diagnosis. My life changed dramatically after that day. I decided to resign from my role as CEO of YouTube, to focus on my health and my family. I was able to live an almost normal life, thanks to modern medicine," she wrote.

After stepping down from her role as YouTube's CEO following her diagnosis, Susan Wojcicki remained active, serving on the boards of companies such as Salesforce, Planet Labs, and Waymo. In her letter, she shared how her illness profoundly altered her perspective on life.

"Having cancer hasn't been easy. As a person, I have changed a lot, and probably the most important lesson I have learned is just to focus and enjoy the present! Life is unpredictable for everyone, with many unknowns, but there is a lot of beauty in everyday life. My goals going forward are to enjoy the present as much as possible and fight for better understanding and cures for this disease," she added.

Wojcicki died on August 10 after a two-year battle with lung cancer. Her legacy now encompasses a dedication to raising awareness and advocating for progress in cancer treatments.