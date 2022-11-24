Belgium Football Team Slammed For Wearing Jersey With Flames Graphic

The new-look kit was released by Adidas in September. (AFP File Photo)

The football World Cup has seen its share of controversies. There have been moments that have angered football fans on social media too. One such incident has seen fans attacking the Belgium football team for wearing flames on their jerseys. The new kit was debuted during Belgium's World Cup opener on Wednesday. Belgium, captained by Eden Hazard, won the clash 1-0 against Canada, which was playing its first match in 36 years. But their kit created a buzz on social media, with some fanes demanding that Belgium should be kicked out of the World Cup.

The new-look kit was released by Adidas in September. The company said the jersey features a dynamic graphic print of flames on both sleeves, a direct reflection of elements associated with devils and flames, and serves as a reminder to opponents what they can expect when playing the Belgian teams.

But one fan insisted that Belgium deserves to drop points just for the "flames" trim.

"Belgium should be kicked out for having flames on their sleeves," said another user. A third fan quipped: "Yeah the flames on the sleeves and socks of Belgium are a little cringe."

"Belgium can't win with these flame jerseys," a fourth one added.

Belgium has fire in their sleeves in honor of the fact that all Belgians will go to Hell — 𝔍𝔬𝔥𝔫𝔫𝔶 𝔓𝔬𝔬𝔫𝔞𝔪𝔦 (@kvltgrind) November 23, 2022

The ongoing World Cup in Qatar has already seen the hosts banning 'One Love' quote from being displayed in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The police and security personnel have stopped mediapersons and others from wearing rainbow-coloured hats and other gear.

People have expressed their anger against the move, but Qatar has not shown any relaxation so far.