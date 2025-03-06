Fentanyl And A 50-Minute Call: Trump, Trudeau Showdown Amid Tariff Tensions

Amid the tariff war between Washington and Ottawa, US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a nearly 50-minute phone call on Wednesday, where they discussed fentanyl smuggling and trade. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Vice President JD Vance were also on the call, news agency Reuters reported quoting sources.

CTV News later cited a source who claimed that the Trump and Trudeau phone call got “heated” at times. Though specific details of the conversation weren't shared, they mostly revolved around fentanyl smuggling and elections in Canada, reports suggested.

Teams from both nations will continue to hold discussions on Wednesday, Reuters reported quoting a source, who did not give details.

Following the lengthy conversation, the American President shared the details on his Social truth Platform, where he accused the Canadian leader of using the trade issue to stay in power.

"He (Trudeau) was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what's going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power," Trump wrote.

Trudeau, who has been Canada's Prime Minister since 2015, decided in early January to step down. However, He would resign after a new leader of his Liberal Party is chosen.

Raising concerns over fentanyl smuggling, Trump claimed that the synthetic opioid continues to enter the United States via Canada and Mexico. He said their discussion ended on a "somewhat" cordial note."

"Justin Trudeau, of Canada, called me to ask what could be done about Tariffs. I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped. He said that it's gotten better, but I said, 'That's not good enough.' The call ended in a 'somewhat' friendly manner! He was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what's going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power. Good luck Justin!" Trump posted.

