'Feminism Degrades Role Of Mothers,' Says Imran Khan, Starts Twitter War

Highlights
- Imran Khan said he disagreed with the "Western concept of feminism"
- He said that his mother was a huge influence when he was growing up
- He made this statement during an interview with a Pakistani news channel
Mr Khan said that his mother played a deeply influential role in his upbringing. "Children learn from their mothers. The mother tongue comes from mother. I disagree with the feminism movement that has degraded the role of a mother," he said in an interview with Hum News.
His comment started a debate on social media and amid a barrage of criticism, he did find some support. Mr Khan, who aspires to be Pakistan's next Prime Minister, was called irresponsible, misleading and asked if he knew what "feminism" meant.
He was schooled by Twitter user Ali Abbas who wrote, "The movement of feminism seeks to establish equal opportunities for women and end partiarchy, and advocates women rights. I'd now seriously doubt moral values of the one who would support/vote for him or any of the candidates that he nominates."
Another voice on Twitter advised, "Rather than degrading women worldwide for wanting equality. Why don't you ask the incredible woman who has raised your children single handedly and also supports Tyrian Khan what motherhood and feminism truly is."
The feminism movement in the West has 'degraded' the role of a mother Imran Khan? Really?! #PTIpic.twitter.com/UwIpEeADil- Bilal Farooqi (@bilalfqi) June 17, 2018
"No nation can rise to height of glory unless women r side by side with you.We r victims of evil customs.Its a crime against humanity tht women r shutup within walls of houses as prisoners.Theres no sanction anywhere for the deplorable condition which women have to live."-Jinnah- BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 17, 2018
#Feminism has never looked down on motherhood. Feminists have worked in every country to create paid leave and laws to protect mothers & safety nets so mothers dont leave work to care for kids. Educate yourself #ImranKhan@ImranKhanPTI- Seraphina (@seraphina444) June 17, 2018
Seems no one told Imran Khan ever what exactly is feminism. The man speaks out of his pre conceived notions about just everything, without having even a shallow information about it let alone in-depth knowledge. https://t.co/GSBQZzhJkB- Marvi Sirmed मार्वि ماروی (@marvisirmed) June 17, 2018
His former wife Reham Khan who is battling crticism over leaked extracts of her upcoming tell-all book said:
Imran Khan says 'feminism has downgraded the role of motherhood'. Despite my best efforts to not comment on any PTI shenanigans, this nonsense is objectionable. It is irresponsible and misleading for all young people.- Naheed Memon (@Naheed_Memon) June 17, 2018
Trolls associated with PTI rose to his defence, calling us dastardly feminists with a 'Western agenda' and insisting that feminism does indeed ruin the motherhood experience.- Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) June 18, 2018
Btw I don't find anything that Imran Khan said regarding feminism or the West in his interview with Amber Shamsi surprising or new. He's been spewing such nonsense from Day Zero of his political career. And actually been quite consistent on this.- Ayesha Ijaz Khan (@ayeshaijazkhan) June 17, 2018
Some, however, argued that Mr Khan never said that women shouldn't get equal rights, and how "feminism does look down upon motherhood".
Lahore-based writer Mehr Tarar said, "Just because he has old fashioned views about certain concepts and movements, that in no way, in my opinion, makes him misyognostic (the word that's liberally and incorrectly used for everything these days) or anti-women rights."
Ref @ImranKhanPTI's interview with @AmberRShamsi, IK said he disagrees with the western concept of feminism - never said he disapproves of equal rights for women. You may not like the man, but it doesn't mean that your disdain for him makes him anti women rights.- Omar Shahid (@omarshahid_) June 17, 2018
The PTI is expected to be a major contender in the national election, scheduled for July 25. Mr Khan has promised to clean up government in his first 100 days in office, 10 million jobs within five years and "world-class" schools and hospitals.
And oh, Feminism DOES look down upon motherhood, marriage, and the concept of traditional family. So @ImranKhanPTI was absolutely correct. We don't need Western constructs such as feminism to tackle our social issues. Please, come out of your bubble and may be go visit Sargodha- Joe Ali (@DummySlayer) June 17, 2018